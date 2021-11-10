LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Nearly five months after a toddler was found dead in his Lower East Side home, his death has been deemed a homicide due to drugs found in his system, police said Wednesday.

Officers found the 22-month-old boy laying face down on a bed, unconscious and unresponsive, in his family’s Baruch Place apartment back on the morning of June 17, according to the NYPD.

The child’s parents called 911 after finding him, police said.

EMS responded and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officials later identified the boy as Charles Rosa-Velloso.

Now, months later, his death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

According to an NYPD spokesperson, the medical examiner found a controlled substance in the toddler’s system, which is believed to have caused his death. It was unclear what the controlled substance was.

According to the NYPD, the boy’s parents were questioned at the time of his death, but were released.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities said their investigation was ongong.

