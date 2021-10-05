Surveillance image of a woman accused of shoving another woman off the Times Square subway platform and into an arriving train on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after a woman was shoved off the Times Square subway platform and into an arriving train Monday morning, according to police.

The NYPD’s Transit Unit tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that they had the suspected shover in custody. No further information was released about the individual.

The news comes after authorities released the below shocking surveillance footage of the incident.

According to police, the suspect pushed the woman, 42, just as a northbound No. 1 train was pulling into the station around 8 a.m.

SEE IT: Police ask for help identifying suspect in Times Square subway shovehttps://t.co/Pe18pnG1nX pic.twitter.com/8v6B6lnqrA — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 4, 2021

The victim was taken to an area hospital after slamming into the side of the train and suffering facial injuries, officials said.

It was still unknown Tuesday what led up to the incident. Police said Monday they were not sure if an argument took place or if it was a random attack.

Just a few hours later, at the same station, a man was shot in the leg on the same platform, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, authorities said.

The two unrelated violent incidents had subway riders on edge Monday.