Times Square subway shove: Suspect in custody after woman pushed into train, NYPD says

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Times Square subway shoving

Surveillance image of a woman accused of shoving another woman off the Times Square subway platform and into an arriving train on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after a woman was shoved off the Times Square subway platform and into an arriving train Monday morning, according to police.

The NYPD’s Transit Unit tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that they had the suspected shover in custody. No further information was released about the individual.

The news comes after authorities released the below shocking surveillance footage of the incident.

According to police, the suspect pushed the woman, 42, just as a northbound No. 1 train was pulling into the station around 8 a.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital after slamming into the side of the train and suffering facial injuries, officials said.

It was still unknown Tuesday what led up to the incident. Police said Monday they were not sure if an argument took place or if it was a random attack.

Just a few hours later, at the same station, a man was shot in the leg on the same platform, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, authorities said.

The two unrelated violent incidents had subway riders on edge Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Police probe shooting, separate shoving incident at Times Square subway station

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

Historic church devastated by fire welcomes back parishioners

COVID shuts down 'Aladdin' on Broadway for 2nd time

NYC Women’s March rallies for reproductive rights, abortion access

More Manhattan

Crime

Her order of protection didn't help: NYC woman brutally beaten during domestic violence incident

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

New photos: Suspects wanted after 16-year-old girl shot in head near Brooklyn playground

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter