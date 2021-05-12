MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being slashed in the face in a seemingly random attack at the Times Square subway station, police said.

Authorities said it happened on the southbound platform for the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines just after 9 a.m. as the victim was sitting on a station bench.

According to officials, an unidentified man approached him and started talking to him, at which point he removed his headphones and asked, “Are you talking to me?”

This apparently set the man off, who spit in the sitting man’s face and then slashed him across the face with a sharp object, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, the extent of which were not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made Wednesday morning and the NYPD said the investigation was ongoing.

Less than two hours earlier, an MTA worker was punched in the face on the same platform.

The random assault is the latest in a string of violent crime surging across the subway system.

A tourist was hospitalized Sunday night after being stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver as he rode a train in Lower Manhattan with his family.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).