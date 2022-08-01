MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said.

The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker approached her from behind, right arm held aloft, then cut her on the right hand, according to authorities and surveillance video of the assault released by police. PIX11 News has edited the video to remove the moment the victim was slashed.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

The assailant was last seen fleeing eastbound on East 42nd Street. Authorities said that he attacked without provocation.

The NYPD has identified this man as a suspect in an unprovoked slashing that occurred on July 31, 2022 at West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square. (Credit: NYPD)

In addition to video of the incident, investigators released a clear image of the man now being sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).