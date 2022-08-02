MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the unprovoked slashing of a woman in Times Square, according to police.

Anthony Evans, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning in Midtown Manhattan on charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sunday attack, authorities said.

Evans, of Hamilton Heights, allegedly used a box cutter to attack a 59-year-old woman from behind as she walked near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

The victim suffered a slash wound to her right hand in what police have described as an unprovoked attack. She was taken to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Further details about what may have motivated Evans and drew the hate crime charge were not immediately disclosed.