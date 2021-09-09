Times Square shuttle project includes new free transfer

MANHATTAN — New York commuters know how to get from one place to another one.

A new option opened this week linking the busiest station with another line. A new passageway has opened up between the Times Square Shuttle platform and Bryant Park: That’s a new free transfer to the B, D, F and M trains.

For now, it’s open 6 a.m. to midnight.

The passageway is monitored by security cameras and it has the “help point” intercoms that are being installed around the system.

The shuttle that connects Grand Central and Times Square is one of the original parts of the system.

New elevators make that line accessible now.