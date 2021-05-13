Times Square shooting suspect mulls extradition from Florida

Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested in connection with a shooting in Times Square on May 8, 2021, that injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl, police said. (Credit: Mugshot handout)

STARKE, Fla. — The man suspected of shooting and wounding three people in Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, will get a few days to consider extradition from Florida.

At a brief hearing Thursday in Starke, Florida, a judge gave 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad several days to consult a lawyer on whether he’ll agree to return to New York. According to the Bradford County court clerk, he’s due back in court Sunday.

Muhammad was arrested Wednesday in Starke.

In New York, investigators say he wounded three people with stray bullets.

It was unclear if Muhammad had a lawyer to speak for him.