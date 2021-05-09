Times Square shooting suspect may have been targeting his brother: police sources

The NYPD released a photo of the man suspected in the Times Square shooting on May 8, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, MANHATTAN — The man suspected of shooting three innocent bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in Times Square may have been aiming for his brother, police sources said Sunday.

Police identified him as a man in his 30s with a history of illegal vending in the Times Square area, sources said. Officers, who spoke to the alleged shooter’s brother, said the motive was still unclear.

The victims were shot just before 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. The girl, from Brooklyn, was shot in the leg. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the girl was in Times Square purchasing toys with her family when she was shot.

A Rhode Island woman, in town to see the Statue of Liberty, was shot in the leg; she told PIX11 the bullet may be lodged in her leg for the rest of her life.

A New Jersey women was shot in the foot.

Shea said none of the victims knew each other.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).