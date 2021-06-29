New surveillance images of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square on Sunday, June 28, 2021, striking an innocent bystander in the back, police say. (NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE — Police late Monday released new images of a suspected shooter they say opened fire in Times Square on Sunday, striking a 21-year-old Marine visiting the city.

The clearer surveillance pictures of the alleged gunman come after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the NYPD deployed an additional 50 officers to the Times Square area in the wake of the stray-bullet shooting, the second in under two months in the tourist hot spot.

Early Monday morning, the NYPD released the first footage of the same man pulling out a gun in the tourist hot spot.

Police on Tuesday were still searching for the gunman after U.S. Marine Samuel Poulin was shot in the back around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The upstate New York man was visiting the city with his family when several men nearby became involved in a dispute, police sources told PIX11. One of the men pulled out a gun and started firing.

The wounded man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, police said.

It’s the second time in less than two months that gunshots have rattled Times Square, as the city continues to grapple with a spike in gun violence.

On May 8, a gunman opened fire near 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, striking two women and a 4-year-old girl — all of whom were innocent bystanders, police said.

All three victims survived the shooting.

The suspected gunman, Farrakhan Muhammad, was arrested in Florida several weeks after the shooting and extradited back to New York to face charges.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Aliza Chasan, Jay Dow, Rob Hoell and Nicole Johnson.