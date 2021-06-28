Times Square shooting: 50 additional police officers deployed to deter gun violence, mayor says

Police respond to a shooting in Times Square on June 28, 2021. (Credit: PIX11)

TIMES SQUARE — The NYPD deployed dozens of extra officers to Times Square following a shooting at the busy tourist destination over the weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that 50 additional officers were sent to patrol the Crossroads of the World to deter gun violence and curb illegal vending. Both uniformed and plainclothes officers were on patrol, according to the mayor.

“We’ve got to fix this situation,” he added.

Police on Monday were still searching for the gunman who opened fire in Times Square on Sunday, shooting a 21-year-old bystander in the back and sending people running through the streets.

Police sources told PIX11 News several men were involved in a dispute when a man pulled out a gun and started firing around 5:15 p.m.

The victim, a Marine visiting the city with his family from upstate New York, was shot near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue. Police sources identified him as Samuel Poulin.

He was expected to survive, police said.

Poulin’s mother-in-law, Pam Jensen, told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo that the family is shaken up.

“Sam is a brilliant young man, an American Marine who works hard, does the right things and stood up to protect American freedom — and the exact people that fired that gun. It’s very awful, for everyone. For tourism, Broadway and NYC,” she added.

Surveillance stills of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square, striking a 21-year-old bystander in the back, on June 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The NYPD on Monday released new video and images of the suspect.

It’s the second time in less than two months that gunshots have rattled Times Square, as the city continues to grapple with a spike in gun violence.

On May 8, a gunman opened fire near 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, striking two women and a 4-year-old girl — all of whom were innocent bystanders, police said.

All three victims survived the shooting.

The suspected gunman, Farrakhan Muhammad, was arrested in Florida several weeks after the shooting and extradited back to New York to face charges.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and Rob Hoell.