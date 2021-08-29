Times Square: NYPD responds to reports of shooting

TIMES SQUARE — The NYPD responded to reports of a man shot in Times Square on Sunday, but officials later said no one had been shot.

They received a 911 call for a shooting near West 47th Street and Broadway around 5:40 p.m. Officers were investigating the possibility that shots had been fired Sunday evening.

Police asked people to avoid the area and advised pedestrians and drivers to expect delays.

A 21-year-old bystander was shot in the back in Times Square in late June. In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

