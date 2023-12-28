Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct location of Cardi B’s performance.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The official lineup for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration features live performances from a wide array of stars.

Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas are all expected to perform and help ring in the new year. Bronx-native Cardi B will perform from Miami as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at One Times Square.

Times Square’s full list of live performances on the Planet Fitness and Countdown Stages:

Flo Rida performs his hit songs "My House," "Low," "Wild Ones" and "GDFR," and will debut the world premiere of his new song, "OMG," performing the highly anticipated single for the first time before its official release in January 2024. He will be joined by Sage the Gemini for the performance of "OMG" and "GDFR"

Paul Anka performs his signature hit "My Way," with updated lyrics to reflect current themes, prior to the New Year's Eve tradition of singing John Lennon's "Imagine" moments before midnight

Megan Thee Stallion performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Tyla performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Sabrina Carpenter performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Jelly Roll performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

LL Cool J performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Maria Becerra performs on Univision's ¡Feliz 2024!

Yng Lvcas performs on Univision's ¡Feliz 2024!

The Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) will present a cultural performance titled "Cheers to 2024 with Wuliang Harmony"

AGNEW, a New York dance group, will perform a Revelation for your Revolution

Triad Brass, New York City's 5-piece brass band featuring Grammy Award winner Jonathan Aron

