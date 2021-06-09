Times Square hate crime: Third arrest in group attack on Jewish man

Manhattan

Police released these new images of individuals wanted in connection with a Times Square assault.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday accused of knocking a Jewish man to the ground back in May and assaulting him with a group of others.

Mahmoud Musa and several others allegedly surrounded Joseph Borgen on Broadway on May 20, then punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him, police said. Borgen was also hit with crutches.

“I was holding my head bracing, trying to make it out alive,” Borgen, 29, said. “My whole face was on fire, more pain than anything else.”

Borgen thought he was going to die.

Musa was charged with assault as a hate crime and gang assault, authorities said. He is the third man arrested in the hate crime attack.

Police previously arrested Faisal Elezzi on charges of assault as a hate crime, menacing as hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Prior to that, police picked up Waseem Awawdeh on charges including assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not immediately clear which of the men in the above photos is Musa.

The NYPD was still looking for several others in connection with the incident.

The violence in Times Square came after the announcement of a cease-fire in the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

