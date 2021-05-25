Times Square hate crime arrest: Man charged in group attack on Jewish victim

Three suspects wanted in an antisemitic attack in Times Square on May 20, 2021, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE — Police arrested a 25-year-old man Monday accused of knocking a Jewish man to the ground and assaulting him with a group of others.

Faisal Elezzi and several others allegedly surrounded Joseph Borgen on Broadway on Thursday, then punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him, police said. Borgen was also hit with crutches.

“I was holding my head bracing, trying to make it out alive,” Borgen, 29, said. “My whole face was on fire, more pain than anything else.”

Borgen thought he was going to die.

Elezzi was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Police previously arrested Waseem Awawdeh on charges of assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD was still looking for several others in connection with the incident on Monday night.

⚠️One of these individuals has been arrested and charged with Assault as a Hate Crime.

Take a look at the other 3, do you know any of them?

☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS with any information. https://t.co/uZAdTdmoUo pic.twitter.com/7pqPRPl1OE — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 24, 2021

The violence in Times Square came after the announcement of a cease-fire in the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

