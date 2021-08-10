Times Square drug ring: 8 members ran ‘around-the-clock’ crack cocaine operation, prosecutors say

TIMES SQUARE — An alleged drug ring operated nonstop out of the most famous neighborhood in the city that never sleeps.

Eight men allegedly sold crack cocaine in shifts in Times Square, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. In one 11-day period, they allegedly conducted more than 650 hand-to-hand sales.

“As alleged, the defendants operated a veritable 24-hour open-air bazaar for the sale of crack cocaine in Times Square,” Strauss said. “We recall the bad old days of a much seedier Times Square that was unwelcoming, and we are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those days remain just a memory.”

Six members of the alleged ring were arrested Monday. Two members remained at large on Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged:

JOHNNY PEREZ, a/k/a “Ghost”

AARON STARKS, a/k/a “Duke”

SEKOU SIMPSON, a/k/a “Tre”

FRED JOHNSON, a/k/a “Trinny”

DAVON MIAL, a/k/a “Smooth”

DONNELL BRUNS, a/k/a “Mac”

FRAYVON YOUNG, a/k/a “Harlem,” remains at large

ROBERT MASON, remain at large

Perez, Starks, Simpson, Johnson, Mial, Young, Mason and Bruns were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams and more of mixtures and substances containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine. The charge has a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.