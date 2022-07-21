NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lucky winner will get $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after buying a winning lottery ticket sold in Manhattan.

The Cash4Life ticket was sold for the Wednesday drawing. It was bought at 1356 Amsterdam Liquor located at 1356 Amsterdam Avenue.

Winning numbers for Cash4Life are drawn from a field of one to 60.; the Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

The Cash4Life drawing takes place daily at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Cash4Life’s top prize is $1,000 a day for life. Tickets are available in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. More information can be found on the NY Lottery website.