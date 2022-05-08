MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It was a lucky Friday for one borough.

Three top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in upper Manhattan for the Friday drawing. The tickets were all worth $10,895.

They were sold at:

Frasko Deli at 2450 Amsterdam Avenue

Sheridan Wholesale Distributor at 255 Sheridan Boulevard

Bite Delight Deli Grocery Corp at 732 10th Avenue

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the midday or evening drawing. The Take 5 lottery numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.