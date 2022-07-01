The NYPD has identified these three people as suspects in a knifepoint robbery committed in Manhattan on June 21, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves on a single motorized scooter mugged a man at knifepoint in Midtown, according to authorities.

The 61-year-old victim was walking near East 52nd Street and Second Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 21 when the group rode up to him, police said early Friday. One of the assailants pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s property, officials said.

The motorized muggers snatched the man’s wallet, which contained ID documents, a credit card, and an unspecified amount of cash, then rode off, cops said. The victim was not harmed during the hold-up.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspects, who were last seen riding north on Third Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).