UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three teens — two 15 year olds and a 16 year old — were stabbed during a fight on an MTA bus Thursday.

The fight broke out about 3:45 p.m., police said. The 15 year old victims were stabbed in the leg and shoulder, and the 16 year old was stabbed in the arm. Two of the teens took themselves to a hospital, while the other was transported by EMS.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

