MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three teens were injured when a gunman opened fire in a gun-free zone in Times Square Monday night, police said.

A 15-year-old boy and a man, 18, were shot in the thigh near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue just before midnight, according to the NYPD. A 17-year-old boy was also grazed in the shoulder.

The victims are in stable condition.

Authorities said the teens and the shooter knew each other and a dispute prompted the gunfire. Police found four shell casings at the scene.

The gun-free zone was implemented last year but there have been several shootings since then.

There have been no arrests.

