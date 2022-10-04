HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were injured during a multiple shooting in Harlem Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident at near Lenox Avenue and 125th Street at around 7 a.m. and found two males with gunshot wounds, police said. One victim was shot in the abs and the other was grazed in the neck, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Authorities are looking for three male suspects in connection to the incident, which is still under investigation. A description of the suspects was not provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).