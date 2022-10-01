Police said there were three different incidents involving people getting robbed in front and inside nightclubs. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A string of robberies connected by nightclubs has NYPD asking for the public’s help.

The first incident happened on Aug. 26, around midnight; a man, 29, was inside The Spaniard Bar/Nightclub on West 4 Street. Police said he felt someone take his iPhone 10X and wallet with personal items in it out of his pocket. A few moments later, the victim found his wallet emptied on the floor at the bar. The victim got alerts the following morning that several unauthorized purchases totaling an unknown amount were made throughout Manhattan and the Bronx.

The next incident happened on Sept. 9, around 3 a.m. a 28-year-old man was in front of Karaoke Boho on West 4 Street when two unknown men walked up to him and took his cellphone, wallet and hat before running away, according to NYPD. The victim was later told that he had unauthorized transactions on his CashApp for an unknown amount.

The last reported incident happened on Sept. 18, around 2 a.m. a 36-year-old man was in front of the Spaniard Bar/Nightclub when he met an unknown man who convinced him to go to an after-hour club and demanded his wallet, which had credit cards and around $70 cash. When they both got to the club, it was closed. The unknown man ran away with the victim’s wallet.

The unidentified individuals are described as two males in their 30s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.