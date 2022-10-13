THE BRONX (PIX11) — A car hit three individuals, including two police officers, at the Target in Marble Hill Thursday night, police said.

According to NYPD, the two officers were flagged down for someone shoplifting. While they were chasing the suspect, a car hit them and another pedestrian. The driver stayed with their car, and the shoplifting suspect was arrested.

“My grandma lives up the hill, and he had just came out of work, and he came to visit my grandma, and he lives in Jersey,” said the driver’s niece. “He came to get food, and his wife called my grandmother worried, and I came running down.”

All victims appear to be in stable condition, according to NYPD.