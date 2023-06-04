Editor’s note: Officials originally said three people were injured, then updated the number to four. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information.

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — One person died and three others were injured after being hit by a car in Manhattan, according to police.

Police got a call around 7:30 p.m. of three people hit by a car on East 21st Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan. According to police, the four individuals were taken to the hospital.

One of the cars appeared to have hit a LinkNYC kiosk that was being used at the time of the crash. A second car was towed away and the driver was put in the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs.

PIX11 News spoke to a witness, George Colli, who heard the crash and rushed to the scene to help. Colli told us that the victims are migrants who had just survived a long journey to the united states.

“This corner is right a block away from the Gramercy Training Academy where they have 300-400 immigrants sheltered, and that’s not an area that has rooms; it’s not a hotel,” said Colli. “They often hang out on the street corners.. this happened right at a link nyc wifi and charging station where many of the immigrants will go to make calls home, video, FaceTiming, and so from what we understand, the people who were injured were getting wifi to be able to call home.”

Colli told PIX11 News that there was an older woman, also a migrant standing on the other side of the kiosk. She miraculously was able to walk away from the crash without a scratch.

PIX11 is waiting to learn more from the police about the other victims and what may have caused this crash.