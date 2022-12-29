MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Three security guards contracted by the MTA allegedly attacked a man in the Union Square subway station on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The MTA deployed unarmed guards at a number of subway stations as part of a pilot to combat fare evasion. A 21-year-old man got into an argument with three of those guards at the Union Square station around 2:45 p.m.

The man was recording video of them when Shanasia Maddox, 24, allegedly intentionally knocked his phone from his hand to the ground, police said. The phone was damaged.

When the man went to retrieve his phone, Maddox, Rawshod Caesar and Kenneth Cole allegedly attacked, police said.

They allegedly “punched the complainant in the face with closed fists causing a laceration to the lip and pain to his face,” according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Police arrested all three security guards. Maddox was charged with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment, officials said. Caesar, 24, and Cole, 26, were charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

“The MTA is cooperating with the NYPD in its investigation and, in the meantime, the vendor who employs the guards has assured those allegedly involved will not be assigned work at MTA facilities,” MTA Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy said.