Three men beat victim with fists, sticks in Midtown anti-Asian attack: NYPD

Three suspects are wanted for allegedly assaulting a man in Midtown on Oct. 23. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Three individuals are wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23, police said Thursday.

The 30-year-old man was approached by a group of five people at approximately 10:30 p.m., police said. Three of those individuals proceeded to attack the man while yelling anti-Asian remarks. The three suspects used closed fists and wooden sticks during the assault, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a head injury, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspects, and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).