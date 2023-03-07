NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were injured when a building partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The rear wall of the commercial building at 126 Lafayette St. in SoHo collapsed during demolition, according to the FDNY. The three-story building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, officials said.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in serious condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

The incident is causing subway delays at the Canal Street station. The No. 4, 5, 6, and N, Q, R, W, and J lines are running at slower speeds, according to NYC Transit.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.