MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A threat to the Jewish community throughout New York City was thwarted by the FBI NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators while working with their law enforcement counterparts Friday, according to NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

MTA police officers noticed two men wanted in connection with threats to the Jewish community entering Penn Station in Manhattan. Christopher Brown, 21, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, were stopping and positively identifying as the people of interest. NYPD said the officers found a sizable hunting knife. After an investigation, a 30-round magazine, an illegal Glock 17 pistol, and various other items were recovered.

“As a joint investigation now continues to establish a strong prosecution, Police Department commanders are strategically deploying assets at sensitive locations throughout New York City,” said Commissioner Sewell. “And I join all New Yorkers today in expressing my gratitude and pride for the ever-vigilant work of our NYPD women and men — who remain on-guard around-the-clock and every day to protect the peace and ensure no violence can ever come to the city and its people.”

Brown was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon. Mahrer was also arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, officials confirm to PIX11 News.

In a statement, MTA Police Department Chief John Mueller said:

Two MTA police officers assigned to patrol at Penn Station late Friday night, having been notified by an MTA PD detective assigned to the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), identified two men wanted in connection with threats to the Jewish community…The tremendous police work here reflects the MTA PD’s core purpose – protecting millions of daily commuters, in collaboration with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. Upon apprehension, the wanted individuals were turned over to the NYPD and FBI.