MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — About 9,000 women participated in all-female Half Marathon Sunday in Central Park.

The runners, including Bronx resident Katie Jackson and several other women from around the world, braved the rain for a good cause and to support female empowerment.

“I wanted to try something different, to challenge myself this year. So here I am I’m giving it a shot,” Jackson said.

The runners were asked to make a donation to a woman’s cause for the Food Bank For New York City, the event’s charity partner. The initiative raises money to make personal hygiene products accessible in the five boroughs.

“In particular, supporting period products for women which is not always easy to access for women in New York City,” said Christine Burke from New York Road Runners.

The 18th annual race was hosted by the New York Road Runners and sponsored by Health and Shape magazines.