MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Visitors to Times Square on Sunday may have noticed thousands of buzzing bees.

Officers from the NYPD bee team headed to Times Square to remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area, police said. The bees are being moved to an area “ where their pollenating skills will be put to good use.”

Just days ago, police responded to Third Avenue and East 47th Street when “an unBEElievably large crowd” gathered, the NYPD’s 17th Precinct tweeted. An officer used a vacuum to handle the bees. No injures were reported.

In late May, police removed a swarm of 8,000 honeybees from the side of 3 World Trade Center, then took them to an apple orchard. Earlier in May, the NYPD bee unit handled two swarms in Queens. One swarm on a low-hanging branch had around 20,000 bees while another swarm had about 15,000 bees.

If a hive is crowded, bees might head elsewhere for more room, which can lead to swarms in public places, a member of the NYPD’s bee unit previously told PIX11. Police use a special vacuum with controlled suction to remove the bees without harming them.