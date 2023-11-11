NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Veterans Day Parade, the nation’s largest event honoring service, steps off in Manhattan Saturday morning.

America’s veterans across every branch of service and generation of warriors since WWII will march along Fifth Avenue for the 104th annual Veterans Day Parade from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees can view the parade, which kicks off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue in person, or watch the broadcast airing live.

Nearly 300 marching and vehicle units, and 20,000 participants from across America and overseas, are expected to participate in the parade.

Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington, U.S. Army Veteran and CEO of Wounded Warrior Project is this year’s Grand Marshal. Linnington will be supported by two Honorary Marshals, Elana Duffy, a combat-wounded Army veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, and Richard Rice, a longtime Special Forces Army veteran.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.