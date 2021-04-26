Thousands attend concert in Tompkins Square Park while permit lists event as 9/11 memorial

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Organizers of a massive concert with thousands of mostly maskless attendees in Manhattan’s Tompkins Square Park over the weekend found themselves at the center of a city investigation on Monday.

Video and photos of the Saturday event, organized by Black N’ Blue Productions, show thousands of people packed together as several bands from the New York hardcore music scene took the stage despite COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Parks Department told PIX11 on Monday the permit holder, identified as Chris Parker, misrepresented the event on his application.

The Parks Department was led to believe the event was a political rally with about 100 people expected to attend — not the estimated 2,000-person crowd that showed up for a hardcore concert, according to the spokesperson.

A copy of the permit obtained by PIX11 shows the name of the event was listed as “September 11 Memorial” and the description was a “political rally with music and speakers.”

Parker could not be reached for comment on Monday. PIX11’s email request for a statement was returned as undeliverable and the phone number listed on the permit was not in service.

Bloodclot frontman John Joseph, who performed on Saturday, defended the concert in several Facebook posts and noted that the event raised money for the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation.

“And let me say this – to all those talking s—. For the last year in NYC there were protests – tens and thousands of people in the streets – some rioting and looting engaging in bias attacks – on 4/20 weed day – thousands filled Washington Square Park – sharing blunts and weed pipes. Nobody said s—,” he wrote in one post. “This was our PROTEST – OUR RALLY. People who didn’t want to come – stayed away. Good – nobody missed their a–.”

In the wake of Saturday’s concert and subsequent violations, the Parks Department moved to revoke all permits by the organizers, including another event planned for Saturday that was promoted on social media as a record release party.