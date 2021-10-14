In this July 14, 2010 photo, a statue of Thomas Jefferson, right, stands under the peeling ceiling in New York’s City Hall Council Chamber. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MANHATTAN — A statue of Thomas Jefferson in City Council chambers within City Hall may soon need to find a new home.

According to a statement from the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, there is expected to be a vote soon by the Public Design Commission on relocating the statue of the founding father that has been “years in the making.”

Members of the caucus “have long objected to the statue’s presence, and did so most recently in a June 2020 letter that was sent by the Council to Mayor de Blasio,” the statement reads.

According to the Design Commission’s meeting agenda for Monday, Oct. 18, there is currently an item to vote on the the “long term loan” of the Jefferson statue to the New York Historical Society on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Jefferson, who penned the Constitution, was the third U.S. president and also a notable slave owner. This is a major part of why many people have objected to him being upheld as an American hero.