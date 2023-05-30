NEW YORK (PIX11) — A third man was arrested for the 2002 murder of Jason Mizell, also known as Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Jay Bryant, 49, of Queens, was being held on federal drug charges in an unrelated case and is waiting for arraignment, officials said.

Two other men, Karl Jordan and Cesar DeCastro were previously charged and waiting on their trial date.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Jason Mizell, was shot and killed in his recording studio in Queens on Oct. 30, 2002. He was 37.

As Jam Master Jay, Mizell was one-third of the celebrated rap group, Run-DMC — one of the most popular trios in hip-hop history. His fellow group members, Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, were not in the second-floor studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica when the gunfire broke out.

The hip-hop legend was known for his Adidas wardrobe, black hat, leather jacket, and large, gold chain. As a DJ, he had hands of gold.

Mizell was playing video games on a couch in the studio shortly before two men were buzzed in by his assistant, Lydia High. One of them hugged Mizell before the first bullet was fired.

Mizell’s friend, Tony Rincon, was hit by one bullet in the leg and the next bullet hit Jay in the head, killing him.

He is survived by his wife and three children.