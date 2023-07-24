MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A busy uptown avenue on Manhattan‘s east side is getting a big redesign along a 1.9-mile stretch.

New York City’s Department of Transportation crews will start resurfacing work for a “transformative” project to bring dedicated bus lanes and protected bike lanes from 59th to 96th Streets.

At 59th Street, the new dedicated bus lane will be similar to others installed along avenues of the Upper East Side and Midtown, including parts of First, Second and Lexington Avenues.

One of the goals is to increase bus travel, which can help move people along the corridor. Speeding up bus service is a cornerstone of the process.

Bus riders said they were ready to go.

“That’s the thing that’s missing here,” said one commuter as she waited for the bus.

The bike lane will be wider than other locations. The city said it would measure nine feet with a three-foot buffer.

“Calming the traffic makes everyone safer, including the drivers. This new bike lane is really wide, and even so, I think it will be full within months. There’s so much pent-up demand for safe infrastructure in NYC,” said Paul Krikler.

The city said it would evaluate the impact on vehicle travel from cars, trucks buses.

Rich Baylek from Dylan Murphys Restaurant at the corner of 82nd Street hopes there will be a benefit for local business owners.

“Trucks double park. There’s no bike lane. It’s pretty chaotic in a lot of different areas throughout,” Baylek said.

People are discussing the redesign along the avenue.

“If you maintain the bus lane and don’t have trucks and cars there, the buses go fast. It’s a wonderful means of transportation. If we make the buses accessible and fast, people will use them as they’re cheaper and there’s less hassle,” said Barbara, a neighbor.

Some have described the area as the “wild west” and hope there will be more community outreach.

“Everyone is a pedestrian at some point in the day,” said Alida Camp, a neighbor.

NYCDOT plans to widen bike lanes to 10 feet and install additional barriers at eight intersections with signalized left turn lanes.

“Building a Complete Street with a dedicated bus lane, protected bike lane, and pedestrian islands is about putting people first,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

Crews will be working along the corridor for the following months.

“DOT has been creative in deploying a range of tools to suit this particular corridor, building on our ‘Charge Safe, Ride Safe’ plan with wider bike lanes to encourage more and safer cycling. We’ve worked closely with the community to come up with a plan that works for everyone, and we look forward to helping those who live, work, and travel through the East Side get around more quickly and safely,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Studies and meetings have been conducted previous to the announcement this year.