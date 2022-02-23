UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of thieves hit a Manhattan consignment shop Sunday, making off with nearly $500,000 of goods, police said Tuesday.

The two suspects entered the Madison Avenue store at about 6 p.m., and removed jewelry, watches and handbags from inside. The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth $498,000, police said.

Police said the suspects fled in a white sedan. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).