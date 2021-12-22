Thieves stole more than $72K during two-day Manhattan burglary spree: NYPD

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Five men went on a two-day crime spree starting Dec. 13, making off with more than $72,000 worth of cash and goods, police said Wednesday.
All of the burglaries took place in lower Manhattan, police said.
The thieves first struck about 2 a.m. on Dec. 13, targeting a commercial office located on Walker Street. The men entered through a window, removing about $57,419 worth of electronics from the office, police said.
Surveillance video of the suspects, taken at the first location, was released by the NYPD.
Just about 45 minutes later, one of the men used bolt cutters to break into a grocery store on Hester Street, police said. The man stole two lottery tickets and about $2,500 cash from the store before leaving.
The next two burglaries happened on Dec. 14, police said.
The third incident happened at about 8:17 a.m., police said. A 22-year-old man returned to his apartment — near Hester and Baxter streets — and realized that his lock was broken. When he went inside, he noticed a bedroom was ransacked, police said.
The victim said thieves removed jewelry and electronics worth approximately $11,500 from the room. Police said credit cards and about $200 cash were also reported stolen.
At about 8:40 a.m. the same day, a 26-year-old man came home to his apartment near Hester Street and Mulberry streets and discovered approximately $824 worth of electronics missing. Police said an unidentified thief entered through the apartment’s fire escape.
No injuries were reported as a result of any of the burglaries.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).