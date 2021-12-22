Thieves stole more than $72K during two-day Manhattan burglary spree: NYPD

Police said five suspects are wanted for a string of burglaries in lower Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Five men went on a two-day crime spree starting Dec. 13, making off with more than $72,000 worth of cash and goods, police said Wednesday.

All of the burglaries took place in lower Manhattan, police said.

The thieves first struck about 2 a.m. on Dec. 13, targeting a commercial office located on Walker Street. The men entered through a window, removing about $57,419 worth of electronics from the office, police said.

Surveillance video of the suspects, taken at the first location, was released by the NYPD.

(Credit: NYPD)

Just about 45 minutes later, one of the men used bolt cutters to break into a grocery store on Hester Street, police said. The man stole two lottery tickets and about $2,500 cash from the store before leaving.

The next two burglaries happened on Dec. 14, police said.

The third incident happened at about 8:17 a.m., police said. A 22-year-old man returned to his apartment — near Hester and Baxter streets — and realized that his lock was broken. When he went inside, he noticed a bedroom was ransacked, police said.

The victim said thieves removed jewelry and electronics worth approximately $11,500 from the room. Police said credit cards and about $200 cash were also reported stolen.

At about 8:40 a.m. the same day, a 26-year-old man came home to his apartment near Hester Street and Mulberry streets and discovered approximately $824 worth of electronics missing. Police said an unidentified thief entered through the apartment’s fire escape.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the burglaries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).