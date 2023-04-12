MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A group of thieves stole $242,000 worth of Hermes bags from a Manhattan auction house last month, police said.

The incident occurred on March 7, when the thieves armed with hammers jumped out of a white Acura sedan and approached the window at Heritage Auctions at 4 a.m., according to the NYPD.

One of the bandits smashed the window into the store and pocketed approximately eight Hermes bags worth $242,000 before fleeing the scene, police said.

