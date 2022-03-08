FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted for robbing the same UPS Store twice in the same week.

The two suspects first robbed the store at 71 Broadway at about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 7, police said Tuesday. They broke the window and then stole eight packages.

Two days later, at about 7:30 p.m., the same two suspects went to the same UPS Store. Police said, once again, they broke the store’s window to gain entry. The second time, the thieves made off with four packages.

