MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect is still at large after attacking a woman and making off with her phone Feb. 19, police said Friday.
While on board a northbound No. 7 train inside the Bryant Park station about 6 p.m., the man approached a 23-year-old woman, grabbing her phone. When she tried to resist, he took her phone and kicked her in the stomach, police said.
Before fleeing into the station, the man threw the stolen phone onto the tracks. The woman was not taken to a hospital, police said.
The man was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit. Police estimate he is between 28 and 35 years old.
