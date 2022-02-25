MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect is still at large after attacking a woman and making off with her phone Feb. 19, police said Friday.

While on board a northbound No. 7 train inside the Bryant Park station about 6 p.m., the man approached a 23-year-old woman, grabbing her phone. When she tried to resist, he took her phone and kicked her in the stomach, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

Before fleeing into the station, the man threw the stolen phone onto the tracks. The woman was not taken to a hospital, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit. Police estimate he is between 28 and 35 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).