FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Security footage released by police Wednesday shows a thief making eye contact with a security camera before taking off with two t-shirts March 17.

The man entered Manhattan’s Museum of Sex, located at 233 5th Avenue, about 11:26 a.m. Police said the front door the suspect used was “partially secured.”

Once inside, the man took two Museum of Sex t-shirts from a gift shop. Police said the stolen shirts are worth a total of $60.

After the theft, the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

