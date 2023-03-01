A man stole three rings worth around $17,000 from a Manhattan jewelry store, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man stole three rings worth around $17,000 from a Manhattan jewelry store, police said.

This incident echoes another brazen jewelry store heist in Queens, where two suspects made off with $500,000 in jewelry after assaulting a 79-year-old worker.

A man walked inside a jewelry store on Bleecker Street on Feb. 14th around 2:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect asked to look at the jewelry, and while the employee was helping another customer, the thief pocketed three rings from the display case before running away, police said.

The value of the stolen rings is around $17,400, according to police.

The suspect is described as a bald man, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.