LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A cab driver was robbed Monday after dropping someone off on the Lower East Side, according to authorities.

The cab driver, 47, picked up a passenger on Macombs Place in Upper Manhattan around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6. The victim took the suspect to Madison Street and the suspect then asked for change. Police said when the driver took out his money, the suspect grabbed around $100 out of his hand and ran into the East Broadway subway station.

The driver followed the man into the station and when he confronted the man, he pulled out a gun, according to police. The driver left and went to the police station to file a report.

