UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief took a woman’s purse off her walker in Manhattan, police said on Tuesday.

The robbery happened along West 64th Street near Broadway, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene after snatching the 90-year-old victim’s purse, video of the incident showed.

WATCH: A robber took a 90-year-old woman’s purse off her walker on a street in Manhattan, police said. pic.twitter.com/w2McR9lQw6 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 24, 2022

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

