EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief snatched a 12-year-old girl’s cellphone out of her hand as she was walking to school in the East Village, police said Tuesday.

The victim was talking on her phone as she walked near the Girls Prep Lower East Side Middle Charter School on East 11th Street near Avenue A around 7:45 a.m. Monday, when the crook ripped the device from her hand and ran off, officials said. The girl was not injured, according to authorities.

A short time later, the thief tried to sell the phone to another man, 38, who called the police after determining that the device was stolen, officials said. Responding officers recovered the phone, but the thief remained at large early Tuesday, authorities said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect taken on East 10th Street near First Avenue. He’s described as about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hoodie with a yellow “C” on the front, green pants, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).