The 2023 New Year’s Eve numerals are displayed in Times Square, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will usher in 2023 on Saturday night.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. After limiting the crowd size in recent years, there are no COVID-19 requirements for this year’s celebration.

The party kicks off in Times Square in Manhattan around 6 p.m. Before the event, the NYPD will be closing streets around Times Square.

Streets in the area enclosed by 59th Street on the north, 38th Street on the south, Eighth Avenue on the west and Sixth Avenue on the east will be closed.

Vehicles will likely have trouble traveling across town around this part of Manhattan after 3 p.m., according to the Times Square Alliance.