A statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History was vandalized overnight on Oct. 6, 2021, police say.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The famous statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History was vandalized overnight, according to police.

Around midnight, two individuals spray painted red paint on the statue along Central Park West on the Upper West Side, the NYPD said Wednesday morning.

The stain of the red paint could be seen dripping down the base of the large statue early Wednesday.

Authorities said they were looking for a possible female suspect wearing black, and a male suspect wearing a bright green traffic vest.

The recognizable landmark has been the center of debate in recent years.

A statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History was vandalized overnight on Oct. 6, 2021, police say.

Back in June 2020, the museum said it planned to remove the statue, amid a reignited racial justice movement in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

The statue has been criticized for symbolizing colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

The statue depicts Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on either side of him.

At the time, dozens rallied in an effort to save the statue.

The fate of the controversial sculpture is still unclear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).