‘The Stone Age’: Immersive cannabis-inspired experience opens in NYC

MANHATTAN — New York is about to get lit. An immersive Cannabis Experience opens in Flatiron on Friday.

The Stone Age, is a multi-sensory cannabis experience. It aims to educate, look at the history of cannabis and war on drugs, illuminate all that cannabis can do and means to people, while addressing the social justice reforms being sought.

Found at 607 Avenue of the Americas, The Stone Age features thought-provoking installations created by a dozen artists across nearly 10,000-square-feet.

Visitors will explore cannabis through different states of being: enlightenment, pain, awareness, euphoria, arousal, and creativity. They will also be exposed to thoughtful calls-to-action and community engagement.

The Stone Age from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. For tickets, visit The Stone Age website.