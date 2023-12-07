MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new study has discovered the most scenic spot on the East Coast, and one location in New York City comes out on top.

Central Park has cinched the title of the most beautiful in the study conducted by Real estate company New Jersey Real Estate Network. In the study, the company scoured through Instagram posts with area-specific hashtags to find out the most scenic locations.

Central Park won by a landside with 8.1 million hashtags on Instagram, the real estate company said.

“The popularity of these spots is testament to the astonishing natural beauty of the East Coast. It’s no surprise that both locals and visitors continue to enjoy these magnificent spaces,” said a spokesperson from New Jersey Real Estate Network.

Here is a chart of all the popular locations across the East Coast:

State Outdoor Spot Number of Instagram Posts Connecticut Candlewood Lake 44,900 Delaware Cape Henlopen State Park 29,300 Florida Everglades National Park 835,000 Georgia Lake Lanier 253,000 Maine Acadia National Park 605,000 Maryland Deep Creek Lake State Park 86,700 Massachusetts Boston Common 223,000 New Hampshire Lake Winnipesaukee 168,000 New Jersey Delaware Water Gap 81,900 New York Central Park 8,100,000 North Carolina Pisgah National Forest 196,000 Rhode Island Colt State Park 20,300 South Carolina Angel Oak 37,200 Virginia Shenandoah National Park 314,000 Most beautiful spots on the East Coast, according to New Jersey Real Estate Network

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.