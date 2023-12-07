MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new study has discovered the most scenic spot on the East Coast, and one location in New York City comes out on top.
Central Park has cinched the title of the most beautiful in the study conducted by Real estate company New Jersey Real Estate Network. In the study, the company scoured through Instagram posts with area-specific hashtags to find out the most scenic locations.
Central Park won by a landside with 8.1 million hashtags on Instagram, the real estate company said.
“The popularity of these spots is testament to the astonishing natural beauty of the East Coast. It’s no surprise that both locals and visitors continue to enjoy these magnificent spaces,” said a spokesperson from New Jersey Real Estate Network.
Here is a chart of all the popular locations across the East Coast:
|State
|Outdoor Spot
|Number of Instagram Posts
|Connecticut
|Candlewood Lake
|44,900
|Delaware
|Cape Henlopen State Park
|29,300
|Florida
|Everglades National Park
|835,000
|Georgia
|Lake Lanier
|253,000
|Maine
|Acadia National Park
|605,000
|Maryland
|Deep Creek Lake State Park
|86,700
|Massachusetts
|Boston Common
|223,000
|New Hampshire
|Lake Winnipesaukee
|168,000
|New Jersey
|Delaware Water Gap
|81,900
|New York
|Central Park
|8,100,000
|North Carolina
|Pisgah National Forest
|196,000
|Rhode Island
|Colt State Park
|20,300
|South Carolina
|Angel Oak
|37,200
|Virginia
|Shenandoah National Park
|314,000
Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.