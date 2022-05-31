INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Tuesday, the mercury rose higher than it ever has on this date, in a variety of locations throughout the tri-state region. People had to use a number of measures to stay cool, but in some locations, the work to cool off took more effort than in others, because different areas of the city are hotter than others, in general.

That’s what a detailed study by the Columbia University Climate School concluded. It also found that temperatures can sometimes vary within the same neighborhoods.

For example, in Inwood, in Upper Manhattan, a five-block by three-block area east of Broadway had the highest temperatures recorded in the study. However, Inwood Hill Park, barely a third of a mile west, had some of the lowest temperatures recorded.

The study, which was done in Manhattan above 59th Street, and in the Bronx below Tremont Avenue and 179th Street, and west of the Bronx River, was the result of a detailed analysis compiled by residents in conjunction with Columbia’s Climate School.

Its main conclusions were first covered by the publication City Limits. It reported that the study concluded that temperatures can vary by as much as seven degrees, from one area to another, even in the same neighborhood.

Residents’ experiences bore out the research.

“We’re lucky to have a lot of trees,” said Maritza Diaz, as she watched her granddaughter play in a splash area at the edge of Inwood Hill Park. “I guess that makes a difference.”

The research supports her statement. The presence of more shade, it concluded, helps to lower neighborhood temperatures. Greater economic resources, such as air conditioning and quality healthcare, improve hot weather quality of life, as well, the study showed. Its results indicated that the lower the income of a community, the more likely it was to be at the higher end of the temperature spectrum.

“This is the heat central right here,” said Jason Gatson, at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Dyckman Street, where Inwood and Washington Heights meet, in Upper Manhattan. It’s the heart of what the study found to be hottest neighborhood surveyed.

Earlier this month, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, determined that in the New York region, June and July would be somewhat wetter and warmer than usual. So while Tuesday was the hottest day so far this year in the tri-state, residents may need to prepare for more like it this summer.